EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:16, 22 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Iranian, Kazakh provinces opt for expansion of bilateral ties

    None
    None
    SARI. KAZINFORM -- A Mazandaran provincial official said that the province is ready to expand trade ties with Kazakhstan.

    Deputy Caretaker of Mazandaran Governor's Office for Coordination of Economic and Development Affairs said that his province is ready to expand trade ties with Kazakhstan's Qyzylorda (Kyzylorda) province in the post-sanction era.

    Mehdi Razjouyan in a Saturday meeting with Deputy Governor General of Qyzylorda province and agriculture minister of the province Qamar Khan Bashenkov and their accompanying delegation said that the broadening of relations with Caspian Sea littoral states, specially Kazakhstan, that has taken place in recent years should continue in the post-sanction era.

    'Paying heed to investment by the private and government sectors of Kazakhstan, holding specialized and permanent exhibitions, launching joint refinery in Amirabad port and other programs are the main pivots of expanding these relations, IRNA reports.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Kazakhstan and Iran Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!