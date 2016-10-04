EN
    10:54, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Iranian man tries to smuggle nearly $70K at Almaty airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A national of Iran tried to smuggle nearly $70K through the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

    "Frontier guards at the Almaty International Airport detained the 36-year-old national of Iran who tried to smuggle $68,000 by hiding the cash in his bag. The Iranian citizen was heading to Tehran," the statement of the Frontier Service reads.

    Competent authorities were immediately notified about the incident.

