    14:40, 05 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Iranian President refers Iran-Kazakh transport agr't to parliament

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President Hassan Rouhani on Monday submitted a bill to parliament about agreement between Iran and Kazakhstan on transport of passenger and cargo.

    The agreement aims to improve transport of the cargo and passenger through Iranian and Kazakh roads and through a third country as well.

    Furthermore, the agreement will have no effect on the rights and liabilities of the two parties with regards to the international agreements the two sides are a signatory.

    Meanwhile, President Rouhani submitted to Majlis the bill on encouraging joint venture investment between Iran and Singapore, IRNA reports.

    The Constitution requires the government to refer the foreign contracts to the parliament and present feasibility feedback to get approval.

