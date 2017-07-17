Iranian president’s brother transferred to hospital after appearing in court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's brother Hossein Fereydoun was transferred to hospital on Monday after appearing at court in the capital city Tehran, Kazinform cites IRNA .

Speaking to IRNA, Director of the Public Relations Department of the Tehran Emergency Center Hassan Abbasi said the President's brother encountered a health problem and was transferred to a private hospital, north of Tehran immediately.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei had said in a press briefing on Sunday that Fereydoun has been detained on financial charges.

The Judiciary Spokesman had noted that the judicial procedure to that end would continue but the detainee can be released on bail.