Iranian President to visit Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President Hassan Rouhani in a new round of regional tour will pay visits to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan upon official invitation of his counterparts, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency.

Following the government's policies to strengthen ties and deepen cooperation with neighboring and regional countries, Rouhani will visit Armenia at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday.



After his one-day trip to Armenia and meeting with President Sargsyan and signing MoUs on bilateral trade cooperation, Rouhani is expected to travel to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.



Negotiations of Iran-Kazakhstan presidents, meeting of high-ranking delegations, signing documents and joint press conference are among his one-day itinerary to Astana.



On the last leg of his regional tour, Rouhani will visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to meet with his counterpart, senior officials and to sign a number of MoUs in all-out fields.



Rouhani will be accompanied by several ministers and deputies during his regional tour.