Iranian province exports over $183m agricultural products

SARI. KAZINFORM - A provincial official announced that this northern province has exported over 183 million dollars' worth of agricultural products during the first eight months of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 21.

Head of Mazandaran Agriculture Jihad Organization, Delavar Heidarpour said the exports have had 23.29 percent increase compared with the preceding year.

The exported products in eight months have been over 125,000 tons, which shows 25.38 percent increase in weight when compared with the previous year, the official added.

Iraq, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia are among targets for Mazandaran's products, Heidarpour said.

More than six million tons of agricultural products have been yearly produced in Mazandaran, in north of Iran, IRNA reports.