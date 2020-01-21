EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:14, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Iranian runner nominated for the world’s best athlete

    None
    None
    ORUMIYEH. KAZINFORM – Iranian runner Sadeq Mazaheri has been nominated as the best athlete in the world by the World Athletics, IRNA reports.

    Speaking to IRNA, head of West Azarbaijan track-and-filed committee Hossein Fahimi said according to World Masters Athletics, Mazaheri together with Somayeh Shams Golpaygani were among nominees.

    Mazaheri had earlier received a gold medal of the 400-meter category in Malaysia, he added.

    Golpaygani also in the long jump category grabbed a bronze medal.

    According to its official website, WMA is aimed at organizing, regulating and administering athletics for masters (women and men of not less than thirty-five years of age), sanctioning World Masters’ Athletic Championships and other international masters athletic competitions, ratifying and registering world masters five-year age-group records and maintain data on other outstanding athletic performances by masters and fostering international friendship, understanding and cooperation through masters athletics.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!