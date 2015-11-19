Iranian Vice FM: Terrorism - greatest threat to mankind and global community

ASTANA. KAZINFOR Terrorism is the greatest threat to the mankind and global community. All countries of the world must cooperate in fight against this extremely dangerous phenomenon.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Rahimpur said it answering Kazinform correspondent’s question.

According to him, the downing of the Russian plane in Egypt, terrorist attacks in Beirut and Paris proved vulnerability of all countries and peoples in face of terrorism. The Vice Minister reminded the necessity of shifting from dual standards and to stop dividing terrorism into “bad” and “good” one and emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination of measures in struggle against this evil.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation of the Caspian States in countering terrorism and pointed out effective partnership between Iran and Russia as a model. Rahimpur explained Iran’s position regarding the Caspian Sea status and expressed hope that continuation of constructive dialogue will open more areas for the Caspian States’ collaboration and using the rich resources of the sea for the name of economic development and prosperity, peace and stability in the world.

Ibrahim Rahimpur participated in the 42 nd session of the Special Working Group on Elaboration of the Caspian Sea Legal Status.

Recall that Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov delivered a speech at the opening of the session during which he called the Caspian states to a pentalateral consensus on the Caspian Sea legal status.