Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansour thanks Tokayev for support of Iranian people

Upon instruction of the Head of State, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov left for Iran for the official memorial service for Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash, in Teheran. Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansour expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Majilis.

Majilis Speaker Koshanov met with Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansour and the senior political officials of the country and expressed condolences to the entire Iranian people and the family members of those killed on behalf of the Kazakhstani President and people.

Photo: Majilis press service

Our President was very saddened by the tragic event. He sent a letter of condolences to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and the people of Iran. He also visited the Iranian embassy in Astana and made an entry in the Book of Condolences. Ebrahim Raisi will remain in our memory as an authoritative politician, who greatly contributed to the promotion of friendly and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and Iran, said Koshanov.

The Majilis speaker stressed that President Tokayev attaches great importance to the enhancement of reliable partnership and close cooperation with friendly Iran.

Photo: Majilis press service