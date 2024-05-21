EN
    Iran's presidential election slated for June 28

    Photo credit: IRNA

    After examining the timing of the election process, the heads of branches of power decided June 28 as the time for the election to determine the new president and announced: the registration of candidates will be done on May 30 - June 3, and the election campaign period will be from June 12-27, IRNA reports.

    Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran states the formation of a council to manage the executive affairs of the country for a period of 50 days and prepare for the presidential elections.

