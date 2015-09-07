Iraq conducts first F-16 fighter jets airstrike against IS - Pentagon

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - Iraq has put the F-16 warplanes acquired from the United States into action against the IS extremist militant group for the first time, spokesman Peter Cook told reporters.

"We commend the Iraqi Air Force for its successful use of this cutting edge aircraft in the international campaign to degrade and ultimately defeat Isil (IS)," Cook said Sunday.

The first four aircraft purchased by the Government were delivered to Iraq in July, according to Pentagon. Deliveries of the military aircraft to Iraq will continue, Cook stated.

The US-led international coalition has been conducting airstrikes on IS positions in Iraq and Syria since August 2014, Trend.az reports.

http://sputniknews.com/