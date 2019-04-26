EN
    19:05, 26 April 2019

    Iraq, Lebanon invited to join Astana Process

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Iraq and Lebanon were invited to join the Astana Process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The sides discussed the possibility of increasing the number of observes of Astana format and agreed to invite Syria's neighbor countries - Iraq and Lebanon - to join the Astana Process," First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi said after the talks.

    Recall that the regular 12th round of Astana Syria talks ended today in the Kazakh capital.

