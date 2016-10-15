Iraq violence: Dozens dead in Baghdad suicide attack on Shia

LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 30 people have died in a suicide attack targeting Shia in Iraq's capital Baghdad, officials say.

More than 60 were injured in the attack, on a tent in a crowded market in a northern district of the city.

Many Shia pilgrims are taking part in mourning rituals commemorating the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Hussein, in the 17th Century.

No-one claimed the attack, though so-called Islamic State have carried out similar attacks in the past.



Source: BBC