EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 15 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Iraq violence: Dozens dead in Baghdad suicide attack on Shia

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 30 people have died in a suicide attack targeting Shia in Iraq's capital Baghdad, officials say.

    More than 60 were injured in the attack, on a tent in a crowded market in a northern district of the city.

    Many Shia pilgrims are taking part in mourning rituals commemorating the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Hussein, in the 17th Century.
    No-one claimed the attack, though so-called Islamic State have carried out similar attacks in the past.

    Source: BBC

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!