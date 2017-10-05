EN
    15:16, 05 October 2017

    Iraqi forces retake town in Kirkuk from Daesh

    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM Iraqi forces have announced the recapture of a town in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, from Daesh, one of the group's last enclaves in the country, Anadolu reports.

    "The Hawija district has been retaken from Daesh," said a written statement on Thursday by Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarullah.

    Last Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the launch of the second phase of ongoing operations to retake Hawija.

     

