Iraqi forces retake town in Kirkuk from Daesh

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM Iraqi forces have announced the recapture of a town in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, from Daesh, one of the group's last enclaves in the country, Anadolu reports.

"The Hawija district has been retaken from Daesh," said a written statement on Thursday by Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarullah.

Last Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the launch of the second phase of ongoing operations to retake Hawija.