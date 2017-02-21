Iraqi forces take key village near airport from ISIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US-backed Iraqi forces have cleared ISIS fighters from a key village overlooking Mosul's airport, the Iraqi army said Monday.

The seizure came less than 48 hours after the start of an operation to retake western Mosul -- ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.



Iraqi federal police and the Interior Ministry's Rapid Deployment Force "seized complete control" of the village of Albu Saif, Gen. Abdal Amir Yar Allah said.



The village is perched on elevated ground and has strategic value in the push to take the airport, according to CNN.



The effort to take western Mosul, which began Sunday morning, comes weeks after Iraqi forces recaptured the eastern half of the city, which is divided by the Tigris River.

Read more .