Iraqi Prime Minister declares victory over Daesh in Mosul
Abadi, dressed in black military uniform, traveled to Mosul on Sunday to formally reclaim the devastated city.
Thousands have died, nearly a million residents have fled, and swaths of the city have been reduced to ruins during the grueling campaign, including the ancient al-Nuri mosque and minaret that were one of its best-known landmarks.
Abadi's media office said he congratulated "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory."
A post on Abadi's official Twitter account stated that he had come to Mosul "to announce its liberation and congratulate the armed forces and Iraqi people on this victory."
The long-awaited victory in Mosul ends an eight-month campaign backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary forces.
The recapture of Mosul would mark the biggest victory for Iraq since Daesh seized large chunks of the country in 2014.