TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:05, 10 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Iraqi Prime Minister declares victory over Daesh in Mosul

    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM Iraq's Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, has declared victory over Daesh forces in Mosul after nearly nine months of bitter fighting to displace the extremist group from the city, WAM reports.

    Abadi, dressed in black military uniform, traveled to Mosul on Sunday to formally reclaim the devastated city.

    Thousands have died, nearly a million residents have fled, and swaths of the city have been reduced to ruins during the grueling campaign, including the ancient al-Nuri mosque and minaret that were one of its best-known landmarks.

    Abadi's media office said he congratulated "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory."

    A post on Abadi's official Twitter account stated that he had come to Mosul "to announce its liberation and congratulate the armed forces and Iraqi people on this victory."

    The long-awaited victory in Mosul ends an eight-month campaign backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary forces.

    The recapture of Mosul would mark the biggest victory for Iraq since Daesh seized large chunks of the country in 2014.

     

    Tags:
    Armed conflicts World News Terrorism
