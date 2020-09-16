Ireland's entire gov't in self-isolation due to virus

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Ireland’s entire government is in self-isolation after Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly felt unwell and asked for a COVID-19 test, the public broadcaster RTE reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Donnelly felt sick on Tuesday and asked to be tested for the virus. Earlier in the day, he gave a news conference with the Irish prime minister and deputy prime minister.

The Irish parliament will resume business on Tuesday evening, and junior ministers could have to take questions from the opposition instead of senior ministers, according to the BBC.

Ireland has so far recorded 31,549 infections and 1,787 deaths from COVID-19.