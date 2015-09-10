Ireland to Accept Over 4,000 Migrants Under EU Refugee Relocation Plan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Irish officials announced Thursday that the country would accept an additional 2,900 refugees, on top of its previous commitment to take some 1,200, local media reported.

The decision was made public after a special Cabinet meeting to discuss arrangements for the arrival of several thousand refugees.

The meeting was held following European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's proposal on Wednesday to distribute a total of 160,000 migrants throughout the EU member-states over the next two years.

"Under the new programme agreed today, Ireland will offer a welcome safe haven for families and children who have been forced to leave their homes due to war and conflict," Irish Minister for Justice and Equality Frances Fitzgerald stated, as quoted by The Irish Times. Fitzgerald also announced that a special network of emergency reception and orientation centers would be established around the country to deal with arriving refugees, according to the media. The centers are expected to be opened over the coming weeks.

According to Juncker, some 500,000 people have arrived in Europe since the beginning of 2015, as Europe is struggling with a major migrant crisis.

Source: Sputniknews.com