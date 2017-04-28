IRENA Director-General invited to Expo 2017 opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of Kazakh Energy Ministry, KEGOC JSC and National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" attended a two-day Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy in Central Asia held in Abu Dhabi.

According to Kazakh MFA press-service, during the workshop Kazakh Ambassador to UAE Kairat Lama Sharif met with Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Adnan Amin and conveyed Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov's invitation to visit Expo 2017 opening ceremony in Astana.

Mr. Lama Sharif noted the important role of IRENA in promoting the future energy idea on international platforms in complete accord with the main targets and approaches of Expo 2017. HE noted that IRENA has become one of the first international organisations to support Expo 2017 and demonstrated a palmary example of interaction and cooperation for other transnational associations.

In this respect, the key event was the meeting between Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and IRENA Director-General in January 2017 during 10th World Future Energy Summit. For his part, Mr. Amin highlighted "high-level preparation for the exhibition that is deservedly called in the international community as high-level unity of the whole Kazakhstan based on the fundamental principles of partnership with the international community for global promotion of clean energy".

During the meeting the parties discussed the status and prospects for cooperation of Kazakhstan with IRENA as well as serious projects and advanced developments for the organisation's pavilion in Expo 2017. They emphasized mutual interests in further extension of collaboration in development of renewable energy. The head of IRENA assured on the readiness to participate in the Eighth International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development and Ministerial Conference "Meeting the Challenge of Sustainable Energy".

The employees of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" presented a portfolio of Expo 2017 tourist products suggesting active assistance in the organisation's participation in various cultural events of the exhibition.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador presented a Russian translation of IRENA book "Renewable Energy Benefits: Measuring the Economics" prepared by Kazakh Embassy to UAE and intended for spreading by mass-media during Expo 2017.