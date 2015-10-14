IRENA officially confirms its participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)* officially confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017, Director-General of IRENA Adnan Amin informed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev at a meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 12, 2015. As a confirmation, Amin handed Zhoshybayev the corresponding letter addressed to Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports. The meeting also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the international organization, including in the context of the joint comprehensive promotion of the exhibition theme at major international venues.

At a meeting held on the same day Zhoshybayev and Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Al Jarman discussed the issues of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic and investment areas. Al Jarman expressed UAE's readiness to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Kazakhstan in the near future on promotion and mutual protection of investments. Moreover, the sides agreed to sign the Protocol on mutual visa-free travel of holders of service and special passports, as well as to initiate the negotiation process for the complete abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the two countries. The outcome of another meeting of Zhoshybayev with Deputy Director-General of the National Media Council of the UAE Salem Al Ameri was UAE's assurance to support EXPO 2017 information and image promotion in the Arab world. Zhoshybayev also participated in the Ecocity World Summit held in Abu Dhabi. Presenting EXPO 2017, he noted that the upcoming exhibition in Astana would make a significant contribution to the development and use of alternative energy, provide an overview of the world's best technologies and promote energy-efficient programs in the 21st century. *Note: The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) was established in January 2009 at the Founding Conference in Bonn. The event was attended by 120 countries.

The initiative of its creation belongs to Germany. According to the project author, Bundestag MP and head of the European Association for Renewable Energy (EUROSOLAR) Hermann Scheer, IRENA is the first intergovernmental organization with broad capacities to promote the development of renewable energy sources. The Agency is called to take its rightful place in the global energy sector along with the IAEA and IEA.

The main activities of the Agency include the provision of consulting services, creation of the framework conditions for renewable energy sources, as well as funding and provision of appropriate technologies for their application. This forum is created to achieve a breakthrough in renewable energy and thereby reducing hydrocarbons dependence.