IRGC’s COVID-19 vaccine unveiled

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled Noura vaccine for coronavirus.

Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki, IRGC Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salaami, and some other officials participated in the ceremony at Baqiyatallah University in Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reports.

Physicians and researchers of the research department of the university in collaboration with scientists from Imam Hossein University have spent 16 months to develop the Noura vaccine, which is going to enter the clinical phase on June 27.

Hassan Abolghasemi, the commander of the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, said that the product is completely made in Iran by Iranian researchers of Imam Hossein University and Baqiyatallah University.

Pointing to the role of Baqiyatallah University and its hospital as one of the biggest service provider during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that one of the most important researches of the university is the Noura vaccine project, which enters the clinical phase today.

The vaccine has been approved after strict scientific observations, Abolghasemi argued, noting that the IRGC commander has stressed the need to precisely implement the process of the research project.

According to the university president, all documentations of production processes have been submitted to the Ministry of Health, and all laboratory tests have been carried out; so, the vaccine will be utilized for public vaccination following the end of clinical phases.

Hossein Samadinia, head of Baqiyatallah Hospital, received the first shot of the vaccine in the first stage of the clinical phase.