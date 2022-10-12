IRNA to host 18th OANA Summit - Culture Minister of Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said that the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) is to host the 18th general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies in October, IRNA reports.

Esmaili made the remarks addressing IRNA general assembly meeting.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) voted in favor of IRNA's nomination for the presidency at the 17th General Assembly meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

OANA was founded in 1961 with the goal of facilitating information dissemination in the region, supported by the United Nations cultural entity (UNESCO).

The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

Iran, as a long-standing member, was the rotating president from 1997 to 2000.





