Irtysh FC in search for new coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Irtysh Football Club authorities are looking for a new coach to replace Gerard Nus in the next 30 days.

The club officially terminated the contract with former coach Gerard Nus a month ago. The Spanish specialist left the club and his assistant Dmitry Kuznetsov of Russia was appointed as caretaker manager, Sportinform sports news agency.



The UEFA Pro License is required for latter to manage the football club. So the club has a less than a month to have this issue solved.