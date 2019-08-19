IS claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at wedding hall in Kabul: media

KABUL. KAZINFORM The hardliner Islamic State (IS) outfit has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul on Saturday night that claimed over 60 lives and injured more than 180 others, a local media outlet reported Sunday, Xinhua reports.

«The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing in West of Kabul city and said in a statement issued in Arabic that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber Abu Asim Al-Pakistani,» Khaama press said in its report.

In the deadly bombing targeted a wedding party at 10:40 pm local time on Saturday, at least 63 people were killed and 182 others wounded, according to eyewitnesses and officials.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi in talks with Xinhua confirmed that the explosion took place at around 10:40 pm local time on Saturday inside the Hotel Shahr-e Dubai's wedding hall when it was full of guests attended a couple's wedding ceremony, in 6th Police District of the fortified city.