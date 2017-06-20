EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 20 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Is Golovkin vs Ward possible?

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation Viktor Demyanenko shared his thoughts on the possibility of arranging Gennady Golovkin vs. Andre Ward fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "After the fight with Canelo [Saul Alvarez], Golovkin may switch weight division. And the fight with Ward will be very likely. He is a serious competitor for Gennady. Andre Ward is quite ambitious, fast and smart boxer. Of course, Golovkin vs. Ward would be very interesting," Demyanenko said.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!