Is Golovkin vs Ward possible?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation Viktor Demyanenko shared his thoughts on the possibility of arranging Gennady Golovkin vs. Andre Ward fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"After the fight with Canelo [Saul Alvarez], Golovkin may switch weight division. And the fight with Ward will be very likely. He is a serious competitor for Gennady. Andre Ward is quite ambitious, fast and smart boxer. Of course, Golovkin vs. Ward would be very interesting," Demyanenko said.