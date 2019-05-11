ALMATY. KAZINFORM On May 13 at 18.00, a master class on the topic 'Is there social entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan?' will be held in the conference hall of the Atyrau Dastan Hotel .

The master class will be held by the co-founder of the platform for the development of social entrepreneurship Impact Hub Almaty Indira Shah.



Participants of the master class will familiarize with the ecosystem of social entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan, trends and models of social entrepreneurship here and abroad, as well as receive practical recommendations for starting a social business based on the experience of Impact Hub Almaty, the British Council Kazakhstan official website reads.

The event is organized within the framework of the project I-SEED: Innovations - Social Entrepreneurship and Education.