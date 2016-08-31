BANGKOK. KAZINFORM On Monday night, Bangkok celebrated the completion of Thailand's tallest new skyscraper, The MahaNakhon, with a dramatic light show. The building was designed by German architect Ole Scheeren.

Scheeren has been transforming Asian skylines with his signature geometric style for over a decade.

From the gravity-defying CCTV tower in Beijing to The Interlace in Singapore -- which was awarded World Building of the Year 2015 -- Scheeren likes to challenge traditional notions of what constitutes a skyscraper.

"I don't believe in a very formulaic architecture where it's essentially the same formal language that is applied to any part or place in the world," the former partner of Rem Koolhaas' firm OMAand now principal architect of Buro Ole Scheeren explains.

"If you look at my buildings, they are not all the same. They are different because different situations inspire and require very different answers."



Source: CNN



