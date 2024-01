ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Isa Akberbayev beat his opponent in the boxing night in the Russian city of Sochi, Sports.kz refers to the "Profi Boxing of Kazakhstan" VK group.

In the WBA ASIA EAST heavyweight title fight, Akberbayev defeated Ukrainian Yuri Barashian. The 10-round bout ended in the second round with a TKO.