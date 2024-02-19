IsDB delivers capacity building program for bankers and financial experts from Uzbekistan

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDB) successfully delivered a three-day bespoke Islamic banking and finance capacity-building program for bankers and financial sector experts from the Republic of Uzbekistan, SPA reports.

Organized with the theme, "Creating Value and Realizing Business Opportunities in Islamic Finance", the program was held in the headquarters of IsDB in Jeddah, from February 11 to 13.

The IsDB Institute hosted 16 program participants, delivering 10 sessions. These included nine technical training sessions on Islamic banking and finance, along with a panel discussion on integrating digital technologies into Islamic finance. Throughout the sessions, participants and speakers extensively discussed the development of competitive Shari’ah-compliant products for introduction into Uzbekistan's financial sector. The training encompassed crucial areas such as structuring Islamic banking products, leasing, and retail financing products by non-banking institutions like leasing and finance companies, incorporating modern technology like blockchain and digital assets in the financial sector. It also covered the role of various stakeholders in unlocking Islamic finance solutions to address contemporary economic challenges. The program equipped participants with practical and theoretical knowledge, enabling them to contribute to the advancement of the Islamic finance sector in Uzbekistan.