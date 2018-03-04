EN
    14:40, 04 March 2018 | GMT +6

    ISESCO calls upon Muslim World to empower women

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ISESCO, has called upon the member states, non-governmental, and civil society organizations to empower women to contribute to the building and advancement of society and to intensify efforts to preserve their rights, WAM reports.

    A statement issued by the organization yesterday in Rabat on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is marked on March 8th, said that the occasion highlights the conditions and difficulties women face in different countries around the world.

    The statement said that identifying those challenges helps in reaching recommendations, proposals and ideas to improve the situation and reduce women rights violations in the Muslim world and empower them to contribute to building a prosperous society.

     

