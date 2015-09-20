ISIL militants kill senior Egyptian general - Interior Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Militants affiliated with ISIL shot and killed an Egyptian Interior Ministry brigade general overnight into Sunday in the North Sinai governorate, the ministry's press service said.

The shooting took place in the governorate's capital city of Arish, according to the press service.

On Thursday, jihadist group Wilayat Sanai, an Egyptian ISIL affiliate, shot Interior Ministry's General Khaled Kamal Osman in Al-Arish, opening fire from a car.

ISIL militants have claimed responsibility for a string of attacks on security and police officers across Egypt in recent months, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.