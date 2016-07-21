Isinbayeva says no sense in pursuing career if she banned from Olympics

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will not pursue her career in sport if she is banned from competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, she wrote on her page in the VKontakte (VK) social networking site on Thursday.

"Had the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rejected Russian athletes' participation in the Games, I can see no sense in continuing my training further," Isinbayeva said.

"We were planning to clear the height not lower than 5.1 meters. My coach and I expected that I would win with a world record at the Olympics," Isinbayeva said.

The previous world record she set in 2009 was equal to 5.06 meters.

"I'll open a small secret to you," she wrote. "I'm a candidate for this commission. Its members will be elected by all participants in the Olympic Games. There're twenty-four of us and only four will be elected."

"A candidate should be physically present at Rio and if we are not let there and I don't take a flight to Brazil, I just won't be able to be present there," she wrote. "And I did hope this would be the first step in my career of a sports functionary."

"Yet I don't feel any support on the part of foreign athletes anyway, because they're praying for the absence of Russian competitors from the Rio Games," Isinbayeva wrote.

On Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled against the appeal from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and 68 national athletes against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), thus closing the doors for Russian track and field athletes to the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, except for long jump athlete Darya Klishina who has been living and training in the United States over the past three years.

For more information go to TASS