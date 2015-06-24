Isis currency: Islamic dinar coins spotted, one gold dinar pegged at $139

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several pictures on social media suggest that the Islamic State is set to use its own minted currency in its territory, a first for the terror group which declared a caliphate last year.

Self-proclaimed Isis caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had last year reportedly ordered the minting of the caliphate's own 'Islamic dinar' coins in gold, silver and copper in order to free Muslims from the 'satanic global economic system'. Raqqa-based activist Abu Ibrahim Raqqawi, who heads the anti-Isis group Raqqa is being Slaughtered Silently, posted photos of the Isis coins on Twitter, and said that they will be put into use soon. Kazinform refers to Iibtimes.co.in . The photos of the Isis dinar gold coins were shared by pro-Isis accounts on social media, Terrormonitor.org tweeted. In fact, the Islamic State has also reportedly announced its currency exchange rate - 1 Gold Dinar is $139 and 1 Silver Dinar is $1, according to the Terrormonitor. Isis had released designs of its proposed currency coins last year, and the recent images of the dinar gold coins show symbols of seven wheat stalks, which is reportedly mentioned in the Quran. The prototype design had also shown that the coins would carry an Arabic message on the lines of - 'The Islamic State / A Caliphate Based on the Doctrine of the Prophet', according to last year's reports. The coins could likely be put into use soon as the Islamic State is set to mark its first anniversary of declaring a caliphate on 29 June 2014.