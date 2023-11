ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Islam and Robson Assis weighed before their fight, reports Sports.kz.

Islam weighed at 154.2 pounds (69.94 kilos), while Assisi at 154.6 pounds (70.12 kilos).

World ranked junior middleweight Kanat Islam will battle tough Brazilian Robson Assis in 10-round co-feature bout on Friday night, February 17th at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.