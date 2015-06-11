EN
    14:02, 11 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Islam contributes greatly to ensuring accord and cooperation - Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Islam contributes greatly to ensuring accord and cooperation, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Malgazhuly told speaking at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

    "Religion enriches the soul of people and represents power that contributes to development of the mankind. This power should be used for strengthening of friendship and cooperation and for development of the state. Islam contributes greatly to ensuring accord and cooperation," Y. Malgazhuly said.

    "We have to pay more attention to increasing the potential and professional development of imams. Thanks God we have in Kazakhstan everything for the faithful people to feel free. Our country is ranked first in Central Asia in terms of the number of prayer halls," he added.

