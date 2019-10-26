EN
    14:57, 26 October 2019

    Islam vs. Kautondokwa fight to be broadcast live on Qazsport TV Channel

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today Almaty will host professional boxing evening, during which Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam (26-0, 21 КО) will fight vs. Namibian Walter Kautondokwa (18-1, 17 КО) for the WBO International middleweight champion’s title, Kazinform reports.

    The boxing evening will start at 05:00pm Nur-Sultan time. The event will be aired live by Qazsport TV Channel and on the official website of Qazaq Promotions company.

