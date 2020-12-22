Islamabad hosts int'l conference 'Al-Farabi Global Forum'

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - On December 21-22, 2020, in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Islamabad, was held an international scientific and practical conference on the theme «Al-Farabi Global forum» dedicated to the scientific and humanitarian heritage of Abu Nasr al-Farabi, and celebration of the 1150th anniversary of the birth of the great scientist and thinker, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Global Forum was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia jointly with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its special body – the Standing Committee on Science and Technology (COMSTECH) under the patronage and participation of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Mr.Arif Alvi.

The Forum marked the end of the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker of the East Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, which was widely celebrated this year in Kazakhstan and abroad.

The event was attended by over 150 people from 17 countries, including recognized scientists and farabi scholars from leading universities in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Qatar, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and other countries, representatives of a number of international organizations, including the international Turkic Academy, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Pakistan and others.

Kazakhstan was represented by Permanent representative of Kazakhstan in the OIC H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan H.E. Mr. Akan Rakhmetullin and Director of the Center Al-Farabi in the KazNU Mr. B. Meirbayev.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Global forum, President of Pakistan H.E. Mr. Arif Alvi emphasized the continuing relevance of the al-Farabi teachings for humanity and, particularly, for the Islamic world. In this regard, he called on the Islamic world to mobilize its efforts to make a breakthrough in science and technology that is so necessary for it now, relying primarily on the moral component of al-Farabi's scientific heritage.

Also at the opening of the Forum, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology, H.E. Mr. Askar Mussinov, informed the participants about the special resolution unanimously adopted by the foreign Ministers of the Organization's member countries on the regular holding of international events to promote the scientific heritage of al-Farabi not only among the OIC member countries, but also at the global level.

In the speech, Permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC, an Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, spoke about the large-scale anniversary and scientific and practical events that were held this year under the auspices of UNESCO in Kazakhstan and abroad to promote the heritage of Abu Nasr al-Farabi in his speech.

At the same time, he highlighted that the philosophical heritage of Al-Farabi is a revelation of a new humanitarian, ethical, dialogical and rational ideology of the XXI century, the heritage of all humankind and the pride of the Kazakh people.

During the two-day conference, participants discussed the worldview of al-Farabi, his philosophical, linguistic, metaphysical, psychological works, their impact on the formation of early Islamic and Western scholars, as well as the multidimensional contribution of the great thinker to the development of human civilization.