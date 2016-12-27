EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:40, 27 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Islamabad supports Pakistan and India's full membership in SCO

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Islamabad wants Pakistan and India to become full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for a better targeted work on security issues, first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ayzaz Ahmad Chodri said during "Russia Today" press conference held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, RIA Novosti inform.

    "We would be very glad if Pakistan and India become full members of the SCO to conduct a better targeted work in this direction", - he told answering the question regarding coordination of security measures.

    The SCO founded in 2001 includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2015 the SCO started the procedure of acceptance of India and Pakistan into membership.

    Tags:
    SCO Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!