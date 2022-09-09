EN
    Islambek Salzhanov named new President of Kazakhstan’s Association of National Sports

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Islambek Salzhanov has been named the new President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The Organization represents such sports as kokpar, audaryspak, baigue, zhamby atu, and so on.

    The post of the President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan was previously held by Bekbolat Tleukhan.


    Photo: gov.kz




