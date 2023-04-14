Islamic Development Bank ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn visited the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, where he met with the President of the IsDB Group Mohammed al-Jasser, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat handed the head of the IsDB an invitation letter from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to participate in the Astana International Forum, scheduled for June 8-9 this year.

The Ambassador emphasized that this event is an essential platform for discussing topical issues of the world economy and presenting new ideas and initiatives aimed at sustainable development and stability of the global market.

Regarding bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IsDB, Ambassador Aryn confirmed the readiness of the Kazakh side to expand further and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the most prominent Islamic financial institution.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the progress of reforms in Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of the initiative of the Head of State to build New and Fair Kazakhstan.

In particular, Ambassador noted that the recent parliamentary elections and the formation of a new Government of Kazakhstan had become the final stage of a complete reset of key state institutions, following which Kazakhstan has entered a new phase in its democratic development.

The head of the IsDB accepted the invitation with gratitude and assured that he would make every effort to attend the Forum personally. He highly appreciated the ongoing reforms in the country and stressed that Kazakhstan is a crucial partner of the Bank in the Central Asian region. In this context, Mohammed al-Jasser noted that the IsDB is ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.