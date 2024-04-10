Islamic ethos, values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions, President

The Head of State congratulated the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State said, that in the Holy Month of Ramadan, believers pay great attention to common human values and sincerely strive for spiritual self-perfecting, offer a helping hand to the needy, and show regard to those around them. The good deeds made within the 30 days of Ramadan based on patience, firmness, and temperance reveal the true nature of Eid al-Fitr.

The President said the traditional religion of our ancestors calls on people for peace, charity and compassion, kindness and creation, and achievement of merited success through honorable work. All this contributes to strengthening the unity and prosperity of the whole nation.

Islamic ethos, values of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr are harmoniously interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions. This succession unites all people and contributes to building a fair society, the telegram reads.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all peace and accord, happiness and well-being.