Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The so called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on Istanbul, reports Lenta.ru referring to Reuters.

"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday", the statement said.

39 people were killed as a result of an armed attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday, January 1. According to eyewitnesses the attackers were wearing Santa Claus outfits. Nationals of Canada, India, Syria, Israel, Tunisia, Iraq, Lebanon, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Russia were among those killed.

Another 69 people were injured in the attack, some in serious condition.