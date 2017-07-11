EN
    20:48, 11 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) have said the organization's leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi is dead, TASS reports with reference to the Al Sumaria TV channel.

    According to the source, IS gunmen issued a brief statement announcing that their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead and the name of the "new caliph."

    Some Iranian media outlets earlier circulated images confirming al-Baghdadi's death. The Russian Defense Ministry reported in the middle of June that, according to preliminary information, the IS leader and 300 gunmen had been killed by a Russian airstrike in Syria in late May.

    Photo: © Militant photo via AP, File

     

     

