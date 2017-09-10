Islamic world needs modernization of public consciousness - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the Islamic world to modernize peoples' consciousness, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year we started the implementation of the "Rukhani zhangyru" program, within the framework of which we develop public consciousness of our people, pragmatism, and other related issues. I think that the Islamic world also needs such modernization because humanity is facing the 4th industrial revolution," said the President.

According to the Head of State, the Islamic world should support scientists in their work and for this Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the establishment of a special OIC Science and Technology Prize.

"We need to understand and support our scientists in their research and for this purpose, within the framework of the OIC, we have decided on a Prize for our scientists. And today, we will award the first Prize. We must develop an innovative cluster, which is the basis of sustainable economic development. And Kazakhstan created such cluster on the basis of Nazarbayev University. I call on all researchers to work within the framework of such clusters," he said.

As it was reported, the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology has kicked off today in Astana with the participation of 56 OIC member-states, as well as other international and regional organizations.