EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:18, 13 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Ismail Gaspirali Award presented at 1st Int'l Turkic Media Forum

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ismail Gaspirali Award was presented for the first time at the 1st International Media Forum of Turkic-speaking countries "Turkic World and the Information Space" in Turkestan, Kazinform has learned.

    Mass media experts from Azerbaijan and Turkey became the first recipients of the award.

    Representatives of mass media will be honored with the Ismail Gaspirali Award for the best coverage of issues of the Turkic world.

    Ismail Gaspirali was a Crimean Tatar educator, publisher, politician and the founder of Terciman newspaper. He was one of the first Muslim intellectuals in the Russian Empire, who realized the need for education and cultural reform and modernization of the Turkic and Islamic communities.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Mass media Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!