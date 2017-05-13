Ismail Gaspirali Award presented at 1st Int'l Turkic Media Forum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ismail Gaspirali Award was presented for the first time at the 1st International Media Forum of Turkic-speaking countries "Turkic World and the Information Space" in Turkestan, Kazinform has learned.

Mass media experts from Azerbaijan and Turkey became the first recipients of the award.



Representatives of mass media will be honored with the Ismail Gaspirali Award for the best coverage of issues of the Turkic world.



Ismail Gaspirali was a Crimean Tatar educator, publisher, politician and the founder of Terciman newspaper. He was one of the first Muslim intellectuals in the Russian Empire, who realized the need for education and cultural reform and modernization of the Turkic and Islamic communities.