    18:52, 20 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Apr 21-23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for April 21-23, 2016.

    According to forecasters, rapid change in atmospheric processes will lead to a quick change in weather, especially in spring. In the coming three days, the cyclone and atmospheric fronts related to it will move from western regions to the eastern part of the country. An anti-cyclone is being presently formed over the Black Sea. Therefore, isolated rains with thunderstorms and gusts of wind caused by atmospheric fronts will hit parts of Kazakhstan on these days and will be quickly replaced by sunny weather.

