JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel's health ministry on Friday reported 57,563 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 2,683,443, Xinhua reports.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose to 8,556 with 15 new fatalities.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 931 to 946, and the tally of active cases slightly increased to 483,228.