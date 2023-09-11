Israel continues move to renewable energy for electricity production

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, its Electricity Authority, the Nega Company and the Electric Company reached an agreement to allow the additional flow of over 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy into the existing electricity network. The ministry said that the decision will allow the electric company to connect a large number of large-scale renewable energy facilities, mainly in the periphery, in the north and south of the country, to the power grid, TPS reports.

At the same time, the entities will continue to promote solutions for the electricity network in the medium and long term, this, among other things, through a significant development plan for the electricity transmission network until the year 2030 in the amount of approximately 17 billion NIS, which will be planned by the Nega company and will allow, among other things, a massive absorption of energies renewables and promoting the establishment of storage facilities all over the country in the scope of many hundreds of megawatts – which will enable the absorption of renewable energy facilities in significant volumes.

Until today, the electricity network has been a main and central barrier to connecting additional renewable energy facilities mainly in the north and south of the country, this is due to the limitations on the absorption of electricity suppliers. The agreement on the release of over 2,000 megawatts was reached after a re-examination of the basic assumptions, similar to what is done in the developed countries of the world, in relation to the absorption capacity of renewable energy facilities in the existing electricity grid and the management of risks in this context.