09:33, 07 September 2018 | GMT +6
Israel develops new drug to treat osteoporosis
JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM An Israeli university said on Thursday that its researchers have developed a drug for effective treatment of osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis, a disease in which bones become brittle and fragile, is caused by a disturbance in the balance between the formation of new bone tissues and the dissolution of old bone tissues, Xinhua reports.
The researchers from Ben-Gurion University demonstrated the drug's effectiveness in delaying bone dissolution.