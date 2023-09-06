Israel discovers 1,900-year-old Roman swords near Dead Sea

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israeli archaeologists discovered a rare cache of Roman swords dated back about 1,900 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The cache includes four Roman swords in their wooden and leather scabbards, alongside a pilum head, all exceptionally well-preserved, the IAA said.

They were found stashed away in two almost inaccessible crevices of a small cave in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve near the western shore of the Dead Sea.

Three of the swords are typical Roman spatha with 60 to 65-cm-long blades, while the fourth is a ring-pommel sword with a 45-cm-long blade.

The swords feature skillfully designed handles, crafted from either wood or metal, and leather strips that match the weapons.

The researchers said the discovery was war booty hidden by Jewish rebels who fought against the Roman Empire's rule in ancient Israel.

The weapons were found by the researchers who came to the cave to photograph an over 2,600-year-old Paleo-Hebrew fragmentary ink inscription discovered 50 years ago, which was written on a stalactite in the cave.